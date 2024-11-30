9 New Jersey Towns That Need to Be in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

This is the most wonderful time of the year for channels like Hallmark and Lifetime.

One of the best Christmas movies made by either of those networks hands down is The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Never heard of it?

The one and only Henry Winkler is in it! If that's not enough to get you to watch it, I don't know what else I can say.

the most wonderful time of the year

It also doesn't follow the classic Christmas romance movie trope where the big-city girl goes back to her hometown for Christmas and reunites with someone from their past who owns a very adorable business.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year is about a very busy single mom (Brooke Burns) whose uncle comes to visit her for Christmas and brings along with him a friendly stranger he met at the airport.

I'm sure you can figure out how it ends. Even if you can, it's still worth a watch.

From my very brief research, it looks like there isn't a single Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movie set in New Jersey, there have been some filmed in New Jersey, but one actually takes place in New Jersey.

BET, however, does have a movie set in South Jersey.

so fly christmas

The movie was filmed in Ocean City, Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Longport.

Because those towns have already been in a Christmas movie, I decided to leave them out of my list.

A Hallmark movie released in 2022 called Christmas at the Golden Dragon was partially filmed in Cape May, however, the movie is actually set in the Midwest.

Spoiler, Cape May is on my list, but my movie idea is actually set in Cape May.

New Jersey Towns That Belong in a Hallmark Christmas Movie Hallmark should make a whole series of Christmas movies based in New Jersey towns.