WOW! New Shopping Center with 40 Businesses Coming to New Jersey
There is a huge project that is going to bring lots of retailers and restaurants to Route 206 in Somerset County. This is a very cool addition to New Jersey.
The new shopping center, Montgomery Promenade, will feature a new Whole Foods, a very popular new-age grocery store.
What is the "Whole Foods" Grocery Chain?
Whole Foods Market began in 1980 in Austin, Texas, as a small store focused on natural and organic foods. That wasn’t very common back then, but shoppers liked having fresher options and better ingredients, so the idea caught on and the company started to grow.
Over time, Whole Foods expanded nationwide and became known for quality produce and prepared foods. In 2017, Amazon bought the chain, adding more convenience while keeping Whole Foods’ focus on natural, high-quality food.
According to NJ.com, this new shopping complex is coming soon. "Businesses will begin to open this summer with all tenants expected to open by fall, according to Jeff Garrison, principal with property developer Atlanta-based SJC Ventures."
According to reports, these new stores are joining the project:
- European Wax
- Spavia
- Dor L’ Dor
- Turning Point
- Robinson’s Ale House
- Iron Whale
- Hallmark
- Panera
- Ulta
- Hair Cuttery
- Woof Gang Bakery
- BodyRok
- Learning Care Group
- Wonder
- Shake Shack
- Image Studios
- IVX Health
- Deluxe Dentistry
- Love & Honey Chicken
- Alloy Personal Training
- Buffalo Wild Wings To Go
- AFC Urgent Care
- YogaSix
- Ariya Nail Lounge
- Taste Buds
- Shinjuku Sushi
- Angelina Bakery
- Toastique
This looks like a unique shopping center with some new vendors I am not familiar with. Helps to have a Whole Foods centered at this new location.
