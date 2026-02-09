There is a huge project that is going to bring lots of retailers and restaurants to Route 206 in Somerset County. This is a very cool addition to New Jersey.

The new shopping center, Montgomery Promenade, will feature a new Whole Foods, a very popular new-age grocery store.

What is the "Whole Foods" Grocery Chain?

Whole Foods Market began in 1980 in Austin, Texas, as a small store focused on natural and organic foods. That wasn’t very common back then, but shoppers liked having fresher options and better ingredients, so the idea caught on and the company started to grow.

Over time, Whole Foods expanded nationwide and became known for quality produce and prepared foods. In 2017, Amazon bought the chain, adding more convenience while keeping Whole Foods’ focus on natural, high-quality food.

According to NJ.com, this new shopping complex is coming soon. "Businesses will begin to open this summer with all tenants expected to open by fall, according to Jeff Garrison, principal with property developer Atlanta-based SJC Ventures."

According to reports, these new stores are joining the project:

European Wax

Spavia

Dor L’ Dor

Turning Point

Robinson’s Ale House

Iron Whale

Hallmark

Panera

Ulta

Hair Cuttery

Woof Gang Bakery

BodyRok

Learning Care Group

Wonder

Shake Shack

Image Studios

IVX Health

Deluxe Dentistry

Love & Honey Chicken

Alloy Personal Training

Buffalo Wild Wings To Go

AFC Urgent Care

YogaSix

Ariya Nail Lounge

Taste Buds

Shinjuku Sushi

Angelina Bakery

Toastique

This looks like a unique shopping center with some new vendors I am not familiar with. Helps to have a Whole Foods centered at this new location.

