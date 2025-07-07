There’s something magical about Seaside Heights Boardwalk that keeps pulling us back.

Whether it's the ocean breeze, the smell of fries and pizza, or the sounds of laughter and crashing waves, the memories are always waiting for us.

The Magic of Seaside Heights Memories

I love asking questions like, “What do you miss the most about Seaside Heights?” The responses are filled with love. These rides like the Swiss Bob, the Skydiver, and many others that hold a special place in our hearts.

One thing I always do with visitors? The Sky Ride. It’s not your typical thrill ride, but there's something about floating above the boardwalk, watching the ocean stretch out beside you, that feels timeless. Is it even a ride? Maybe not by definition, but it’s definitely an experience.

Boardwalk Fun: Rides, Games, and Pure Joy

We’ve watched Seaside Heights change over the years, especially after Superstorm Sandy.

Many of us wondered if the boardwalk would ever come back. But it did, and it continues to bring joy.

Funtown Pier: Where the Best Memories Were Made

One of the biggest parts I miss is Funtown Pier. That pier was pure fun. I remember one Easter basket giveaway with Shawn, we were sliding around the bumper car floor like kids. The energy, the laughter, it was unforgettable.

I love this video so much from greenrosetv.com, check these memories out of Seaside Heights:

Yesterday or today, the smiles at Seaside Heights Boardwalk are truly priceless. And the best part? We’re still making memories.

