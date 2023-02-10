Investigation underway in Howell, NJ after school bus and motor vehicle collide Friday morning

Investigation underway in Howell, NJ after school bus and motor vehicle collide Friday morning

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

🚔 School bus and motor vehicle crash under investigation in Howell

🚔 One driver injured while no injuries to school bus driver or students

🚔 Howell Police are asking drivers to avoid the area where the car crash occurred

HOWELL – An investigation is underway in Howell Township after a school bus and motor vehicle collided on Friday morning near the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)
loading...

Police said that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. about the crash involving a Presidential school bus operating for the Freehold Regional High School District that was in the process of bringing students to Marlboro High School when it collided with another vehicle.

There have been no injuries reported for any of the students or school bus driver, police said, but the driver of the motor vehicle was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)
loading...

Police are asking cars to avoid the area on Friday morning.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in Operation 24/7

A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."
Filed Under: New Jersey, Marlboro High School, Monmouth County, Howell, Howell Police
Categories: New Jersey News, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM