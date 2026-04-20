A popular charcuterie franchise is getting ready to open its doors right here at the Jersey Shore in Ocean County in Point Pleasant.

Graze Craze will officially celebrate the grand opening of its new store on April 23rd, 2026, giving local residents a fresh new option for beautifully arranged charcuterie-style boards loaded with meats, cheeses, and flavorful extras.

The growing food trend has become a favorite for everything from parties and family gatherings to quick snacks and gifts, thanks to its eye-catching presentation and mix of sweet and savory ingredients.

A Trendy New Spot for Grazing Boards

Graze Craze is known for its decorative grazing boards, featuring carefully arranged selections of meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits, and other complementary ingredients.

These boards have become especially popular because they combine convenience with presentation, turning simple snack ingredients into something visually impressive and easy to share.

The new Point Pleasant location adds another spot for charcuterie lovers looking for something ready-made and stylish.

Grab-and-Go Char-Cutie-Cups Available

In addition to larger boards, customers can also enjoy the store’s convenient $9 Char-Cutie-Cups.

These single-serving snack cups are packed with mixed berries, cherry tomatoes, capocollo, salami, Colby jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and assorted crackers.

They offer an easy grab-and-go option for lunch, a quick bite, or a fun snack while out and about.

Grand Opening Details

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 23rd, 2026.

The new store is located at 2419 Bridge Avenue in Point Pleasant, where guests can stop by to check out the new space and sample the popular charcuterie offerings.

For anyone who loves grazing boards, this new addition is sure to be a delicious stop in town.