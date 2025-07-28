Good news for anglers and outdoor lovers, after a long three-year closure, one of New Jersey’s most iconic fishing spots is making a grand return.

The Grassy Sound Fishing Pier in North Wildwood, Cape May County, is officially open.

Get our free mobile app

The pier closed due to structural concerns, this well-loved pier has been undergoing major renovations funded by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.

A Long-Awaited Comeback for Grassy Sound Pier

Now, welcoming back the fishing rods, crab traps, and community spirit that once defined it.

Commission Director Len Desiderio shared the excitement, telling nj.com: “We are excited to see the reopening of the Grassy Sound Pier as we head into the summer season. The Board of Commissioners has been steadfast in our support of great projects that enhance the public’s access to our waterways and support opportunities for affordable, outdoor recreation for residents and visitors alike.”

Free, Open, and Welcoming to All

From the Middle Township Facebook page, the township will handle the pier’s routine maintenance, ensuring it remains free and open to the public.

When this reopened, it’s about reviving a timeless Jersey Shore tradition. Generations of families have cast lines and made memories here.

Why Grassy Sound Pier Matters to the Jersey Shore

Whether you're crabbing, fishing, or just soaking in the peaceful views, Grassy Sound is a place where summer truly is in New Jersey.

Keep Reading: Amazing Kayaking Guide in New Jersey

Pack your bait, bring your favorite chair, and get ready to make new memories where the water meets the sky, because Grassy Sound is back, and it’s better than ever.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton