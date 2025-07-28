This Iconic Fishing Pier is Open Once Again in New Jersey
Good news for anglers and outdoor lovers, after a long three-year closure, one of New Jersey’s most iconic fishing spots is making a grand return.
The Grassy Sound Fishing Pier in North Wildwood, Cape May County, is officially open.
The pier closed due to structural concerns, this well-loved pier has been undergoing major renovations funded by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.
A Long-Awaited Comeback for Grassy Sound Pier
Now, welcoming back the fishing rods, crab traps, and community spirit that once defined it.
Commission Director Len Desiderio shared the excitement, telling nj.com: “We are excited to see the reopening of the Grassy Sound Pier as we head into the summer season. The Board of Commissioners has been steadfast in our support of great projects that enhance the public’s access to our waterways and support opportunities for affordable, outdoor recreation for residents and visitors alike.”
Free, Open, and Welcoming to All
From the Middle Township Facebook page, the township will handle the pier’s routine maintenance, ensuring it remains free and open to the public.
When this reopened, it’s about reviving a timeless Jersey Shore tradition. Generations of families have cast lines and made memories here.
Why Grassy Sound Pier Matters to the Jersey Shore
Whether you're crabbing, fishing, or just soaking in the peaceful views, Grassy Sound is a place where summer truly is in New Jersey.
Pack your bait, bring your favorite chair, and get ready to make new memories where the water meets the sky, because Grassy Sound is back, and it’s better than ever.
