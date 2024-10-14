Like M&M’s? Then this NJ Halloween event is for you
NEWARK — Halloween and candy…it’s like peanut butter and jelly. One goes with the other perfectly.
Even more fitting is Halloween, M&M's and Newark. New Jersey's largest city is the birthplace to M&M's. In 1941, Forrest E. Mars came to the U.S. to establish M&M Limited in Newark. M&M's plain chocolate candies were then introduced.
Now, Newark is hosting its 10th Annual M&M’s Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the JFK Recreation Center, 211 W. Kinney St. from 12 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Boylan Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave., from 12 to 5 p.m.
The event is designed to bring festive, colorful fun to families throughout the Newark community and provide a safe, festival-like Halloween experience.
Attendees will receive Halloween treat bags filled with an assortment of Mars Wrigley candy, and other Mars products, festive goodies, and a selection of costumes to heighten the whole Halloween experience.
A spooky pumpkin archway will welcome guests as they enter with fog, skeletons, M&M cutout displays, and Halloween music to bring the spirits to life.
Guests can then navigate through the pumpkin patch filled with hay bales and scarecrows. They can also pick up a mini pumpkin and create a masterpiece at the interactive art station.
Halloween-themed photo ops will be seen throughout. One is the trick-or-treating door where guests can knock on it and receive a bag of goodies and costumes. There’s also the “Monster Bash” karaoke station where guests can sing along to family-friendly songs in front of a mad scientist lab backdrop and accessories.
To accommodate attendees with sensory issues, and to ensure all guests can join in the fun, there will be a designated “sensory/quiet” zone for guests with neurodivergence, or who need to step away from all the excitement.
