👻 Newark hosts at 10th annual popular Halloween event this weekend

🎃 It's an M&M's event

👻 Kids will receive M&M's treats and a host of other surprises

NEWARK — Halloween and candy…it’s like peanut butter and jelly. One goes with the other perfectly.

Even more fitting is Halloween, M&M's and Newark. New Jersey's largest city is the birthplace to M&M's. In 1941, Forrest E. Mars came to the U.S. to establish M&M Limited in Newark. M&M's plain chocolate candies were then introduced.

Now, Newark is hosting its 10th Annual M&M’s Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the JFK Recreation Center, 211 W. Kinney St. from 12 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Boylan Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave., from 12 to 5 p.m.

The event is designed to bring festive, colorful fun to families throughout the Newark community and provide a safe, festival-like Halloween experience.

M&M'S® Brand Brings Halloween Fun to Newark On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015 in Newark, N.J, M&M'S® brought its trademark colorful fun to families by opening a Halloween Pop-Up store in the heart of downtown Newark - the birthplace of M&M'S® - where the brand gave away thousands of free costumes and candy to the community.

Attendees will receive Halloween treat bags filled with an assortment of Mars Wrigley candy, and other Mars products, festive goodies, and a selection of costumes to heighten the whole Halloween experience.

A spooky pumpkin archway will welcome guests as they enter with fog, skeletons, M&M cutout displays, and Halloween music to bring the spirits to life.

Guests can then navigate through the pumpkin patch filled with hay bales and scarecrows. They can also pick up a mini pumpkin and create a masterpiece at the interactive art station.

M&M'S® Brand Brings Halloween Fun to Newark

Halloween-themed photo ops will be seen throughout. One is the trick-or-treating door where guests can knock on it and receive a bag of goodies and costumes. There’s also the “Monster Bash” karaoke station where guests can sing along to family-friendly songs in front of a mad scientist lab backdrop and accessories.

To accommodate attendees with sensory issues, and to ensure all guests can join in the fun, there will be a designated “sensory/quiet” zone for guests with neurodivergence, or who need to step away from all the excitement.

