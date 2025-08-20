New Jersey is packed with unique town names that reflect its rich colonial history, Native American roots, and cultural melting pot.

But for newcomers and out-of-staters, some of these town names are landmines for mispronunciations.

The Jersey Town Everyone Says Wrong

One town in particular, nestled in Ocean County, tops the list, and it drives us locals nuts if you say it wrong.

How to Actually Say Forked River

It's not "FORKT River," you might want to read this before your next Jersey road trip.

The town in Ocean County is pronounced FOR-KID River. Please when you come to Lacey and head to JT's for bagels or stop by the Captain's Inn Tiki Bar, please try to say the town correctly.

It's funny because if you say it wrong around locals, and you’ll be corrected faster than you can turn onto Route 9.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident, a transplant, or just passing through, brushing up on how to say New Jersey’s town names correctly can earn you serious street cred.

Manalapan - This Jersey Shore town looks like it should be pronounced man-uh-LAY-pin, but it’s really muh-NAL-uh-pin. Stressing the wrong syllable is a dead giveaway you’re not from Central Jersey.

Other New Jersey Towns That Are Mispronounced

Hopatcong - Located near the lake of the same name, many mispronounce it as HO-pat-kong. The correct way? huh-PAT-cong.

Secaucus - Frequently mispronounced as SEE-kaw-cus or suh-CAW-cus. But the true Jersey way? SEE-kaw-kis. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

So next time you’re cruising through Ocean County, remember: it’s Fork-ed River. Always has been. Always will be.

