Why are "family-owned" restaurants so popular? Family-owned restaurants are popular because they offer a personal and heartfelt experience that big chains often struggle to match.

People are drawn to homemade recipes, warm hospitality, and the sense of tradition that often stems from generations of cooking and serving the community.

These spots tend to feel more authentic and connected to the local culture, and customers appreciate knowing they’re supporting a hardworking family rather than a faceless corporation.

According to Lovefood, "Seeking out local, family-run restaurants rather than the big chains is always a great way to discover an area and sample some delicious cooking while you're at it. From classic mom-and-pop joints to innovative spots from creative young clans, these are the best family-run restaurants."

New Jersey's Best Family Run Restaurant

Lovefood has a local spot in Hudson County as the best "family-run" restaurant in New Jersey. According to their list, it's La Isla in Hoboken (104 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030)

According to Lovefood, "Little La Isla has been serving flavor-packed Cuban food since 1970, and is a small but popular spot with seating for just 39 diners. Be transported to Havana as you enjoy tender ropa vieja (stewed beef and tomatoes) or a classic Cuban sandwich. The joint is BYOB and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a Sunday brunch menu."

Do you have a "family-run" and owned restaurant that you love to visit? We'd love to hear your recommendations, so share your picks, and hopefully we can check some of these spots ourselves. If you have visited La Isla in Hoboken, give us your review :)

