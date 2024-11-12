🍩 World Kindness Day is Wednesday, Nov. 13

🍩 A popular donut chain wants to spread a little kindness

🍩 It's offering freebies to hundreds of people at each of its locations

Being kind to someone can really pay off, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Krispy Kreme is giving out a dozen of its Original Glazed Doughnuts for free to the first 500 guests who visit each participating shop in New Jersey and across the U.S. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to celebrate World Kindness Day, the company announced.

The doughnut chain is inviting and inspiring people to spread kindness by receiving a dozen free doughnuts to share with others. There is no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Krispy Kreme Doughnuts loading...

“World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat. We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

To make things a tad sweeter, Krispy Kreme just announced its Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection, featuring four new flavors available now through Nov. 28.

Thanksgiving pie-flavored themed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme (Krispy Kreme) Thanksgiving pie-flavored themed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme (Krispy Kreme) loading...

Chocolate Silk Pie - an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with chocolate buttercream, and chocolate curls.

Lemon Creme Pie - an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon pie filling, dipped in lemon yellow icing and graham crunch, topped with meringue buttercream dollop.

Blueberry Crisp - an unglazed shell doughnut with blueberry filling, dipped in blueberry icing and streusel topping.

Apple Crumble - an unglazed shell doughnut with apple pie filling, topped with pie crust buttercream and cinnamon cookie crumb topping.

There are over 370 Krispy Kreme locations in 41 states, including six in New Jersey (East Rutherford, Springfield, Collingswood, Jersey City, Paramus, and the brand new one that just opened in Lakewood).

Feel free to show you’re sharing kindness with Krispy Kreme on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13, by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom