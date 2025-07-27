Do you know the tale of the creepy clown that has called Monmouth County, New Jersey, home for decades? What will be the fate of this circus bad boy?

Somewhere along Route 35 in Middletown, a giant steel clown with an evil grin has been watching traffic for decades. Standing at 22 feet, this strange circus clown, known locally as the Evil Clown of Middletown, has become something of a cult figure in Monmouth County.

This clown with attitude, called Calico, somehow manages to be unsettling but also strangely beloved. Calico the Clown has a lot of public support to keep him along Route 35 in Middletown. The fate of the creepy clown is still up in the air, but many would like to see him stay put, despite being a spooky sight.

History of the Evil Clown of Middletown

Here are a few interesting facts about the creepy clown on Route 35:

Originally, Calico was built to rotate, so he turned and watched everyone who passed by, which made him extra creepy.

The clown was built in 1956 for the Food Circus grocery chain (now Foodtown).

Calico was designed as an advertising gimmick to grab the attention of passing drivers.

Over time, locals dubbed the circus creep, “The Evil Clown.”

Calico has been featured in Weird NJ, Jay Leno, and Kevin Smith’s Clerks universe.

The clown has become a pop culture phenomenon, even inspiring creepy clown Halloween costumes.

What's the Latest News on Calico the Evil Clown of Middletown?

The Evil Clown of Middletown is located on Route 35 near Harmony Road in Middletown, for now. Who knows what the future is for this iconic roadside attraction? What do you think?

Keep the Clown?

Move the Clown Somewhere Else?

Put The Clown In A Museum?

Get Rid of Calico!

Let us know what you think and post your comments below.

