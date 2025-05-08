Everything You Need to Know About Firepit Fridays in New Jersey 2025

Experience the magic of summer evenings at the Jersey Shore. Firepit Fridays in Long Beach Township offer music, bonfires, and endless memories by the ocean.

This is why I love living at at the Jersey Shore. Is there anything better than a bonfire on the beach at one of our local beaches.

Firepit Fridays, I'm going to set the stage for a warm, gorgeous Friday night at the Jersey Shore. You just worked a full week, throw in some extra hours and it's your time for relaxation. Bring the family and friends to one of your favorite beaches. Flipflops off and enjoy.

You hear the crashing of the waves and on a hot night, that sea breeze feels so good. Smiling faces with the firelight crackle. Firepit Fridays has become a summer ritual for many here in New Jersey and visitors from out of town.

We love having a firepit in our backyard, imagine sitting on the beach sitting around the firepit. It's amazing. I love it. It's all about good company, conversation and so much more.

Firepit Fridays also has local music around the fire, can it be any better.

Everything you need to know about Firepit Fridays on LBI

Firepit Fridays take place at 6805 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ (Long Beach Township) from 7 pm - 9 pm. Firepit Friday will have local music along with the fun. Mark your calendars!

June 27th

July 4th

July 11th

July 18th

July 25th

August 1st (First Responders Night)

August 8th

August 15th

August 22nd

August 29th

There's so much going on this summer on LBI. For all the fun and everything happening this summer on LBI check out longbeachtownship.com.