After years of fast-paced, crowded living, a lot of folks are craving something quieter. Less traffic, more space, and neighborhoods where people actually know your name. Add in the rise of remote work, and suddenly, you don’t have to live near a big city to make a decent living.

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Small towns are just cheaper. plain and simple. Housing costs less, and everyday stuff doesn’t hit your wallet as hard. And it’s comfortable… you’ve got your local diner, high school football on Friday nights, and a main street that actually feels like a real place, not just somewhere you pass through.

According to an article from Architectural Digest, "Small towns are just cheaper—plain and simple. Housing costs less, and everyday stuff doesn’t hit your wallet as hard. And it’s comfortable… you’ve got your local diner, high school football on Friday nights, and a main street that actually feels like a real place, not just somewhere you pass through."

What New Jersey Town Was Ranked As One Of The Best Small Towns In America?

Well, according to Architectural Digest, New Jersey's BEST "small town" is Cape May. I have always loved Cape May. It is just one of those towns that makes life just feel a bit better. It's a place that has not taken a turn for the worse, and it's a place right out of a Hallmark movie.

According to Architectural Digest, "Known for its collection of well-restored Victorian gingerbread homes that hug the Atlantic Ocean where it meets the Delaware Bay, Cape May has a balanced mix of beach-town nostalgia (such as a boardwalk) and cutting-edge entertainment (like annual jazz and film fests)."

In addition, spring is here, and soon summer will be upon us, and there is no better spot in the Garden State than Cape May during summer.