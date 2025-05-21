🎤 Selena Gomez has a new Oreo flavored cookie out next month

🎤 The flavor is a nostalgic nod to it

🎤 The cookies have some other cool, unique twists to them

Oreo lovers, get ready for a new flavor.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has teamed up with Oreo to introduce the limited edition Selena Gomez Oreo cookies, “a brand new Oreo cookie that brings together Selena’s passions and fandom into one deliciously dunkable bite,” according to a released statement.

The new cookie is a one-of-a-kind-sweet-and-spiced-flavor combo, something that Gomez worked closely with the Oreo brand to develop.

Inspired by her love of horchata (a traditional, non-alcoholic drink, often made with rice, cinnamon, and sugar, and is popular in Mexico and Central America), the cookies include a layer of chocolate and cinnamon flavor crème atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavor crème with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavored wafers.

“Making my own Oreo cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment. I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood,” Gomez said.

In addition to the new flavor, Gomez also created six unique embossments designed with her fans in mind, including one that spells out “Selenators.”

There is also one exclusive cookie found in approximately every three packs that features Gomez’s classic signature, marking the first time Oreo has ever put an autograph on one of its cookies.

The Limited Edition Selena Gomez Oreo will be available for presale online in the U.S. on June 2.

They’ll be on store shelves nationwide on June 9, and will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

