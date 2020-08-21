This Is The Year you’re invited to a world premiere

The excitement is building for the world premiere of a movie that I was fortunate enough to get a small part in. The premiere is Friday night August 28, 2020 and you're invited.

The movie titled This Is The Year has set a new table in presenting a movie during a time where movie theaters are closed and people are restricted, for the most part, to watching movies in the comfort of their home.

It’s expensive to produce a movie, just sit through the credits of one after watching and you’ll see so many people and contractors involved in the completion of the film. So the obstacle laid ahead for the producers of This Is The Year, how do they release the movie without theaters and how do they strategically market their film to their young audience.

Denis Gallagher, my friend and financial backer and producer of the film along with David Henrie the director, writer and star of the movie came up with a game plan that is very clever.

The movie This Is The Year is a teen/family feel good movie. I personally think we could use a movie like this right now. Denis and David got together and targeted young Tik Tok social media influencers who each have millions of followers to help support the film.

They also got the incredible talented Selena Gomez on board as Executive Producer. David and Selena were co-stars in the Disney TV show Wizards of Waverly Place. They then agreed that the premiere “red carpet” show should be a fun upbeat program that’s open to all the fans of the stars and those promoting the film.

So at 7:30 pm Friday, August 28 I’m hosting a premiere party that will include interviews with David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera who co-starred with David Henrie and Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place.

I’ll be talking with Brazilian TV star, singer, dancer and social media influencer Larissa Manoela and I’ll talk with teen superstar JoJo Siwa who has millions of followers and is a successful entrepreneur who has made a fortune creating, marketing, and selling her brand.

The half hour premiere will also feature a few songs from the soundtrack of the movie including lovelytheband. The premiere of This Is The Year will be a unique test on how to market and successfully present a movie in this difficult time, I think it's genius.

Grab your family and join me for a great night of entertainment and get your ticket now at thisistheyear.film. See you at the movies.