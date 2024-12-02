The Best Gifts I Found, Perfect For Those Who Are Hard to Shop For
I started Christmas shopping a few months ago when I found the perfect gift for someone on my list. (I'm going to keep it a secret just in case they read this).
I consider myself a pretty great gift-giver. Hopefully, those who have received the gifts I have given would agree with that.
I try to avoid basic gifts and gift cards because I like to challenge myself to find the perfect gift for that person.
If you are struggling to find a gift for someone on your list, here are some ideas in a wide price range.
1. Fahlo Animal Tracking Bracelet/Stuffed Animals
I needed a small gift for someone who loves a particular animal. Again, keeping it vague just in case they see it.
Each bracelet comes with access to a GPS tracker of an animal that is being monitored by a conservation organization.
You will get a photo and information about your animal. The company has partnered with a variety of conservation organizations.
They have a wide variety of animals like sloths, wolves, blue whales, elephants, seals, manatees, giraffes, and more!
If a bracelet isn't something they would want, they have stuffed animals too!
2. Custom Funko Pop
This was the first gift I got a few months ago.
These build-your-own Funko Pop figurines have been all over Facebook with a ton of ads. I am quite susceptible to advertising...
However, I am really excited for this gift.
I was honestly shocked by the price, starting at just $30 before all of the extras.
The only thing I wish they had was more outfit choices, but it's still super cute!
3. Disney Parks Scented Candles
I really love candles. Every few months I find myself buying one or two for myself.
These candles are from a seller on Etsy and have great reviews.
Some of the scents available include Soaring Orange, Main Street Bakery, Waters of the Caribbean, Floridian, Pineapple Whip, Walt's Office, and so many more.
These are perfect for the Disney adult in your life.
4. Universal Yums Box
If you have a foodie in your life who loves to travel, this gift box is perfect.
They have a gift option which is perfect so you don't get caught up in a subscription. I'm pretty sure I saw this reviewed on YouTube, which is what inspired me.
You can choose a "Taste of History" box which has snacks from all over the world, or you can choose a specific country.
5. Cheese Making Kit
I really love experience gifts, so when I stumbled upon this one I thought it was so cool.
The company Cheese Maker, has a variety of different types of kits with a variety of cheeses.
6. Original Grain Watch
Now, this one is much pricier than the others...
For my now husband and my first dating anniversary, I got him a watch from Etsy that was about $50. It was made from wood and metal, which I had engraved.
I learned my lesson that $50 for a nice watch is too low, the watch stopped working recently, and the date never worked right.
I found these Original Grain watches and thought that they were beautiful.
They come in a variety of woods made from whiskey barrels, beer barrels, guitars, military surplus, railroad ties, forest fires, Hawaiin koa, exotic hardwoods, and even carbon fiber.
They have a few brands they have partnered with for limited edition watches like Jack Daniels, Taylor Guitar, Toyota Racing Development, and Bob Marley.
7. Custom Name Puzzle
I'm at the age where my friends are having kids and I get to be the fun aunt who showers them with gifts.
I love buying kids gifts.
You choose the name, colors, and animals. I thought it was so cute.
It's also great for kids with names that are hard to find at the store.
The seller also has ones with shapes and numbers instead of animals.
