It's the crunchy comfort we can’t get enough of in New Jersey.

Fried chicken is pure comfort. It’s that crave-worthy classic we all grew up with - crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and full of nostalgia in every bite.

For generations, fried chicken has captured hearts and filled bellies. It brings back memories of family dinners, summer picnics, and those late-night college cravings. Whether it’s served hot and fresh or cold from the fridge the next day, it just hits different.

There’s something special about the emotions it carries - warmth, joy, and a sense of home. And let’s be honest, half the fun is in the sides. For me, mashed potatoes and coleslaw are non-negotiable. But if there’s a biscuit on the plate? Even better.

So where’s the best fried chicken in New Jersey?

According to LoveFood, the crown goes to Chicken Supreme in Paterson. Their menu has it all, crispy wings, juicy tenders, nugget buckets, wraps, and all the classic sides. Fans rave about the perfect crunch and flavorful, tender meat.

When it comes to sides, everyone’s got their favorites. Mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, fries, you really can’t go wrong. But me? I’ll take that biscuit every single time.

Because no matter where you get it or how you serve it, fried chicken isn’t just food. It’s comfort on a plate.

No matter how you like it - spicy, extra crispy, or straight from the bucket - fried chicken will always have a place at the table. And in New Jersey, Chicken Supreme proves that sometimes, comfort food really can be world-class.

