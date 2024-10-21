New Jersey Gamblers Stay Local As Casino Deal Falls Through

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Bally's Atlantic City remains your favorite gaming destination as Pennsylvania's expansion fails. And for New Jersey residents looking for the thrill of the slots or the strategic challenge of blackjack, Bally's Atlantic City remains your go-to gaming destination. Here you'll learn why the plans in PA fell through, and other options to gamble for fans of Bally's.

The latest news about Bally's Corporation ending its development agreement for a new Pennsylvania casino means you'll have to continue cheering for roulette wins right here in the Garden State. Changing the strategy for Bally's might have people wondering if Atlantic City will remain a top gaming destination. Oh, New Jersey casino fans! Bally's Atlantic City has not stopped moving. A long history, a strong online presence and a commitment to excellence in gaming keep Bally's a staple in Atlantic City.

Looking Back at Bally's History in Atlantic City

Bally's Atlantic City has a long history of becoming a gambling mecca. A reminder of yesteryear's grand Atlantic City hotels is the Dennis Tower, which is part of the current Bally's complex. The Dennis Tower was constructed in stages between 1906 and 1929 before New Jersey legalized casino gambling. Then came 1979 and Bally's changed Atlantic City forever. Now this classic casino charm meets modern amenities at Bally's Atlantic City. More than 1,100 slots and 80 table games fill the casino floor. You may be a high roller or a newcomer to Bally's but there's never a dull moment.

Bally's Leaves the Boardwalk for the Digital Age

The flashing lights and clinking coins on the casino floor may be tempting, but Bally understands that convenience is critical in today's fast-moving world. Hence their rise to prominence in online gambling. You can play your favorite games online at Bally's Atlantic City. This online version rivals that of a real casino and includes slots, table games and even live dealers. Look out for guides to the best nj online casino no deposit bonus offers because that's the best way to get in on all the action.

New Jersey legalized online gambling in 2013 so residents could play casino games legally and safely. New to online gambling? there are many bonuses to tempt you. No deposit bonus: play with free credit from New Jersey and test the online casino without putting down any money. New Jersey also offers online casino bonuses that provide free credits to play at an online casino without risking your own money. Always research offers before signing up and compare them all, but these bonuses are a great way to try out an online casino.

Roadblocks in the Pennsylvania Casino Project

A planned Bally's casino development near State College, Pennsylvania, caught local interest. However, that project was ultimately terminated because of shifting corporate priorities, economic issues and regulatory issues. Bally's Corporation blamed the termination on a shift in strategic priorities. The company focused elsewhere - probably on other projects or regions with better economic conditions or growth potential. A new Pennsylvania casino would also have required significant investment and possibly faced regulatory hurdles. The recent economy also cast uncertainty over the business environment which influenced Bally's decision-making.

The Pennsylvania expansion isn't going to happen, but Bally's Atlantic City remains a favorite with New Jersey casino fans. Bally's Atlantic City has a cool history, an eye on innovation, and a commitment to gaming. You can therefore shuffle up the deck, spin the roulette wheel or just hit some slots at Bally's Atlantic City.

The Atlantic Club's Tumultuous Journey

Even though a plan to build a new casino in Pennsylvania fell through, the Atlantic Club remains vacant - a reminder of the problems Atlantic City's casino industry faces. Once a shining example of the city's casino boom, the Atlantic Club is a reminder of its struggles. Its neighbors have adapted and survived, but the Atlantic Club is an unrealized potential monument.

The story begins in 1980 with the Golden Nugget opening its sixth Atlantic City casino. The Golden Nugget became a top earner quickly under Steve Wynn's leadership. But it flipped hands several times over in the 90s, before being rebranded as the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel in 2012. This failed to tempt a local clientele and the casino closed its doors in 2014.

The Atlantic Club has since been the stuff of dreams that have never been realized. A waterpark and a family resort have been proposed for its revival but nothing has materialized. Even Stockton University tried to remake it into a new campus extension. The reason the Atlantic Club remains vacant is complex. Changed consumer tastes in the casino industry along with increased online gambling might have weighed on the property's revival. On top of that, high costs for renovations and potential regulatory hurdles likely discouraged buyers.

While folks in New Jersey are still having a good time at Bally's Atlantic City, the closure of the Atlantic Club shows how the gaming industry is always changing. The Pennsylvania casino project didn't work out either. Despite that, Bally's Atlantic City and its online presence are still strong players in the region's gaming market.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.