5 New Jersey Towns That Are Among The Best Places To Live In America

According to World Population Review "As of 2018, there are 19,495 incorporated cities, towns and villages in the United States. 14,768 of these have populations below 5,000. Only ten have populations above 1 million and none are above 10 million. 310 cities are considered at least medium cities with populations of 100,000 or more."

So now that we have established there are a lot of towns in America, what if you made a list of the Top 100 towns in America? Now that's pretty impressive and a list I think most towns in the nation would like to be a part of.

Niche recently put together its list of the Top 100 Best Towns to Live In America. This is our prestigious list of the best in the nation. I would venture to say, yes I'm assuming, most people in the United States would love to live in one of these towns. Before we get to the top towns in New Jersey, let's mention that the number one town in America to live is a town called Chesterbrook and its located in Pennsylvania. "Chesterbrook is a suburb of Philadelphia with a population of 5,457."

So here is the 5 best towns in New Jersey according to Niche. "Among others, factors considered are affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, the quality of public schools, crime, and walkability."

The ranking includes the "National Rank", location and the town "grade"

14. Princeton Junction (A+)

34. Princeton (A+)

47. Ho-Ho-Kus (A+)

69. Ridgewood (A+)

74. River Edge (A+)

They are the cream of the crop here in New Jersey, our best towns according to Niche. Princeton Junction, Princeton, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood, and River Edge. Do you agree? Would you add any additional towns? Would you remove any of the five? Post your comments below and let us know.

