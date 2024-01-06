25 New Restaurants You NEED To Try In New Jersey

It is a new year, 2024, and with that, we say hello to some fantastic new restaurants that have opened here in the Garden State. Some you may be aware of and some you may never have heard of. We will try to get you acquainted with these new eateries. I want to share some of my interests when it comes to trying out a new restaurant.

Get our free mobile app

Eatery Unsplash.com Chris Liverani loading...

The Food

This is the thing most people look at when trying out a new eatery. That first dish you try at a new restaurant can make it or break it for diners. If that first taste is not favorable it probably will mean you are not coming back, so it needs to be a great bite. If the food is good your mind will be made up very quickly.

restaurant Unsplash.com Bundo Kim loading...

The Menu

I like a creative menu. I like seeing dishes that you don't often see. Appetizers that I am not familiar with are always a treat to try out. Some folks like things they know on their menu, but I prefer to experience new foods and recipes.

Restaurant Unsplash.com Patrick Tomasso loading...

The Ambience

How does the place look? Some people don't care, but I do like a nice setting for a meal. That being said, if a place has the best food, I'll give it a pass on looks. One thing with appearance is being clean, that goes without saying. That goes for the restrooms too. If a restaurant has a disaster for a bathroom, I won't be back.

Eatery Unsplash.com Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 loading...

The Cost

Times are tough, keep an eye on that check. I don't complain about the cost of dining out unless it's just too much. I am not impressed by the price of a dish, I am impressed by the taste. Keep an eye on costs and everyone will be happy, right?

Restaurant Unsplash.com Syed Ahmad loading...

Below you will find the list of the "Best New Restaurants In New Jersey" according to NJ.COM. They came up with their list of the TOP 25 new eateries in the Garden State and I wanted to share them with you.

Marcus Live! Bar & Grille, East Rutherford

Buoy’s, Manasquan

Taco de Ojo Taqueria, Westfield

Bar Mutz, Westwood

Cafe Basilico, Hillsborough

Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomfield

Meximodo, Metuchen

Ovale, Hoboken

Clemmy’s, Waretown

Fatto con Amore, Montclair

Ram & Rooster, Metuchen

Bread Stone Cafe, Jersey City

Millie’s Brunch & Coffee, Flemington

Mabel, Holmdel

Starving Artists Cafe, Stockton

The Grand Cubano, Engelwood

FiNNBAR, Frenchtown

Pacha Mama, Greenbrook

Blossoms Brunch Bar, Rahway

The Hudson Rose, Nutley

Smokies Craft BBQ, Toms River

Emma, Hackensack

Kinjo, Newark

The Mainstay Bar & Lounge, Asbury Park

Black Sheep Bar & Provisions, Cranford

Stores and Restaurants People Want at the Ocean County Mall Over 30 stores and restaurants you are demanding at the Ocean County Mall Gallery Credit: Sue Moll