25 New Restaurants You NEED To Try In New Jersey
It is a new year, 2024, and with that, we say hello to some fantastic new restaurants that have opened here in the Garden State. Some you may be aware of and some you may never have heard of. We will try to get you acquainted with these new eateries. I want to share some of my interests when it comes to trying out a new restaurant.
The Food
This is the thing most people look at when trying out a new eatery. That first dish you try at a new restaurant can make it or break it for diners. If that first taste is not favorable it probably will mean you are not coming back, so it needs to be a great bite. If the food is good your mind will be made up very quickly.
The Menu
I like a creative menu. I like seeing dishes that you don't often see. Appetizers that I am not familiar with are always a treat to try out. Some folks like things they know on their menu, but I prefer to experience new foods and recipes.
The Ambience
How does the place look? Some people don't care, but I do like a nice setting for a meal. That being said, if a place has the best food, I'll give it a pass on looks. One thing with appearance is being clean, that goes without saying. That goes for the restrooms too. If a restaurant has a disaster for a bathroom, I won't be back.
The Cost
Times are tough, keep an eye on that check. I don't complain about the cost of dining out unless it's just too much. I am not impressed by the price of a dish, I am impressed by the taste. Keep an eye on costs and everyone will be happy, right?
Below you will find the list of the "Best New Restaurants In New Jersey" according to NJ.COM. They came up with their list of the TOP 25 new eateries in the Garden State and I wanted to share them with you.
Marcus Live! Bar & Grille, East Rutherford
Buoy’s, Manasquan
Taco de Ojo Taqueria, Westfield
Bar Mutz, Westwood
Cafe Basilico, Hillsborough
Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomfield
Meximodo, Metuchen
Ovale, Hoboken
Clemmy’s, Waretown
Fatto con Amore, Montclair
Ram & Rooster, Metuchen
Bread Stone Cafe, Jersey City
Millie’s Brunch & Coffee, Flemington
Mabel, Holmdel
Starving Artists Cafe, Stockton
The Grand Cubano, Engelwood
FiNNBAR, Frenchtown
Pacha Mama, Greenbrook
Blossoms Brunch Bar, Rahway
The Hudson Rose, Nutley
Smokies Craft BBQ, Toms River
Emma, Hackensack
Kinjo, Newark
The Mainstay Bar & Lounge, Asbury Park
Black Sheep Bar & Provisions, Cranford
