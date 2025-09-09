Who says summer is over at the Jersey Shore? Here are the Garden State boardwalks where summer never ends.

Fun New Jersey Boardwalks All Year

So many New Jersey residents never want the summer to end, and that is why there is news that should make us happy.

A recent article listed the top New Jersey boardwalks where summer never ends, and we need to make plans to take advantage of them.

The article was published on Family Vacations U.S., and it has a healthy list of New Jersey boardwalks that will make it feel like summertime all year, and there is nothing wrong with that.

New Jersey's Most Historic Boardwalk

Clearly, the first boardwalk that never sleeps is the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. With casinos, restaurants, shops, and people watching, the fun never ends at the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

If you love to bike, stroll, and shop, then the Ocean City Boardwalk is perfect for you, and it's just the tip of the Garden State boardwalk fun.

There is the legendary Seaside Boardwalk and the serenity of the boardwalk in Long Branch to enjoy as well.

The Best Boardwalks In New Jersey

I also love the Asbury Park Boardwalk, with all the great eateries and fun things to do year-round, but my favorite is a little further south.

The Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach is a place where family dreams come to life, and you can have fun there all year long, with the great arcade and the famous Martell's Tiki Bar.

Enjoy all of New Jersey's amazing boardwalks, and don't think they are just for summer fun.

Some Of The Jersey Shore's Amazing Boardwalks