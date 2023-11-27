Prominent figure in NJ community faces child sex crime charges

🚨William Gleason was arrested during Thanksgiving weekend

🚨He has been appointed to several boards and is a former council president

🚨The council will act on his volunteer positions at Monday's meeting

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A leader and active volunteer in an Ocean County township will be removed from several appointed positions after he was charged Saturday with several sex crimes with a minor.

William Gleason, who is currently head of the South Toms River Recreation Commission, is also a former borough council president. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail on several charges, according to Ocean County Jail records including:

First degree aggravated sexual assault with someone under the age of 13

Sexual assault

Two charges of endangering the welfare of a child over someone who has a legal duty for the care of a child

Aggravated sexual assault

Criminal sexual contact

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, citing the nature of the offense and the age of the victim, would not disclose details about the investigation.

Expected action at Monday's meeting

Township Attorney Christopher Dasti told New Jersey 101.5 that at Monday's regularly scheduled Borough Council meeting, Gleason will be removed from his appointed position as head of the Recreation Commission, secretary for the Land Use Committee, the Emergency Management and the Environmental Commission.

Gleason's position with the South Toms River Sewerage Authority will not be voted on at the meeting. He is also president of the South Toms River Optimist Club, according to the club's website.

Dasti said the borough would not comment on the charges.

Ocean County Jail records show Gleason was charged with

Patch reported Gleason made a first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court Monday and was ordered held until his detention hearing.

