Grand opening announced for new Wawa store in Sewell, NJ

For commuters, there's nothing better than having a convenience store at a convenient location. And for New Jersey, there's nothing better than having one nearby to visit or along the way on a trip.

When it comes to convenience stores in New Jersey, one of the places that tend to excite Garden State residents the most is Wawa. Although Wawa was founded in Pennsylvania, it's still about as Jersey as you'll ever get with tons of locations all over New Jersey.

And it's not just having a Wawa near home or work that excites us. Knowing that there's one along the way for wherever we're traveling is part of the excitement.

And for at least two locations in New Jersey, having a nearby Wawa will be a reality. In fact, Wawa has already announced the grand opening of one, with another slated to open before the end of 2023.

Even better, both stores aren't anywhere near one another. This is actually great news since it helps cover more areas across the Great Garden State.

New Store for Sewell, NJ

In the southern part of the state, a grand opening celebration has been announced for Wawa store number 8472 in Sewell, NJ, located on Egg Harbor Rd. For those who might not be familiar with Egg Harbor Road, it's located by the intersection of State Highways 41 and 47 / Delsea Dr.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled to occur on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 8 A.M. And for those who are lucky enough to get there early, some special perks will be in store for you.

According to wawa.com, The celebration will include "Free T-shirts for the First 100 customers, as supplies last, and Free Coffee on opening day, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. with [their] signature Hoagies for Heroes Hoagie building contest between everyday heroes!"

The new location is also located near the Route 55 and 47 interchanges, making it convenient for those traveling the busy thoroughfare.

New Store for Middletown, NJ

The Sewell, NJ, store isn't the only new Wawa location planned to open in The Garden State. Another one further north and east is also slated to open in the near future.

Although this grand opening event hasn't been announced yet, a brand new Wawa on Route 35 South in Middletown, NJ, is also scheduled to open very soon. And it's a welcomed addition since it's an area that sees heavy commuter traffic year-round.

It's also a heavily traveled area during the summer months thanks to its proximity to the Jersey Shore coastline. And although it's a bit of a distance east of the Garden State Parkway, the nearest exit would be 114, just to give an idea.

For now, the opening date is tentative but is slated to occur sometime in December before 2023 comes to a close.