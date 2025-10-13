It's never a great time to drive in New Jersey, but we now know the worst month to drive in the Garden State, according to New Jersey drivers.

The Worst Month To Drive In New Jersey

We knew if we asked you which month of the year is your favorite one to drive in New Jersey, we wouldn't get a lot of responses. Most people don't have a favorite month to drive in the Garden State.

But when we asked New Jersey drivers which month was their least favorite month to drive, the answers flew at us much more quickly. And we also learned that there was no shortage of answers on the topic for Garden State travelers.

New Jersey Drivers Don't Like Driving In These Months

For some reason, I thought the winter months would be the most dominant, and while they are represented, they are not the most hated driving months in New Jersey.

We gathered our information from several social media platforms and my radio show, and although our data is not scientific, it does reveal some interesting trends.

Here are the top 3 least favorite months for driving in New Jersey, according to regular state drivers. Let's see if you agree.

The 3 Worst Months To Drive In New Jersey

#3 February - It's traditionally the month with the highest chance for a winter storm, and that's never fun. No one in New Jersey knows how to drive in the snow.

#2 June - The first full month of the summer season brings thousands of cars and tons of traffic. And it brings a lot of driving aggravation.

#3 July - The most despised driving month in New Jersey is July. The 4th of July weekend, the prime weekends of the summer, and the hottest days of the year make for a miserable recipe.

