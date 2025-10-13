I’m not a self-described “foodie,” but I respect those who are.

It’s totally on me for not having a refined palate. I’m perfectly happy with a bowl of buttered noodles rather than having a well-prepared steak, but New Jersey is full of foodies who have better taste than I do.

Foodie

What is a foodie?

Foodies are people who have a passion for dining, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive; it’s about the flavors and the experience.

There are plenty of delicious establishments that won’t take a toll on your wallet, and two cities in the Garden State were just recognized as being some of the best in the country for foodie culture.

Jersey City

Best New Jersey cities for foodies

WalletHub looked at over 100 U.S. cities to find how appealing they would be for foodies.

They looked at factors like the cost of groceries, the accessibility of high-quality restaurants, the diversity of food options, and the number of food festivals.

The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens. In addition, these cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike.

In the top 100 cities for foodies, WalletHub had two Garden State locations listed.

Newark

Jersey City and Newark are named among the best cities for foodies

Jersey City came in at No. 69 on the list, with Newark trailing not too far behind at No. 75.

New Jersey foodies should make the trip to these two cities if they’ve never been. Anything you get there is sure to top my bowl of buttered noodles.

