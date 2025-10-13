🍅 ShopRite, Price Rite, and The Fresh Grocer stores in NJ are holding walk-in job fairs this Saturday.

🍅 No registration needed — just show up and meet hiring managers in person.

🍅 Open roles include full-time, part-time, and management positions with benefits and growth potential.

RossHelen

If you’re looking for a job, then make sure your resume is spruced up, brush up on your interviewing skills, put gas in the car, and get ready to make a great first impression this weekend.

Wakefern Food Corp. supermarket banners are hosting a series of three-hour walk-in job fairs on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Participating ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, and The Fresh Grocer supermarkets in New Jersey will host in-store recruitment events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for full-time, part-time, and management positions.

Wakefern supermarket banners Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market will also host these hiring fairs in New York only.

ShopRite in Brick

Walk-in supermarket job fairs across New Jersey this weekend

No advance registration is required. Candidates can simply stop by to speak with hiring teams and learn more about available roles.

Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, stocking staff, perishable department team members, and more.

All roles offer competitive benefits and an opportunity to grow within a dynamic, customer-focused retail environment.

Price Rite of Garfield

Career growth and training opportunities at Wakefern stores

Many positions include on-the-job training, flexible scheduling, and access to a unique game-based learning platform designed to help associates build skills and advance their careers.

Team members may also be eligible for tuition and entertainment discounts, scholarship programs, and the chance to contribute to community initiatives like hunger relief and sustainability efforts.

How to find a participating store near you

To find a participating store near you that is hosting a career fair this weekend, visit the following career pages:

ShopRite

Price Rite Marketplace

The Fresh Grocer

Gourmet Garage (NY only)

Fairway Market (NY only)

