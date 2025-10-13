If you don’t want your teenager smoking cigarettes, you shouldn’t feel that vaping is so much better.

Real danger

Nicotine is highly addictive, and it is a toxic substance. It raises your blood pressure and spikes your adrenaline, which increases your heart rate and the chance of having cardiac issues, according to Johns Hopkins.

In 2020, there was a confirmed outbreak of lung injuries and deaths associated with vaping. In February of that year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 2,807 cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury and 68 deaths attributed to that condition.

Anecdotally, there were several incidents at the high school my son and daughter attended in which students had gotten so carried away hitting vapes that they had to be taken to a hospital.

1 in 5 vaping

The problem with teens vaping is worse in some states than others. A study by Legacy Healing Center shows parents in New Jersey have true reason to be concerned. We are in the Top 10 states for high school e-cigarette use.

“Vaping is fueled by peer influence, stress, and misconceptions that e-cigarettes are less harmful than cigarettes,” Legacy Healing Center CEO Ben Fox said in a written statement.

“But research shows nicotine exposure during adolescence can alter brain development, worsen mental health, and increase the likelihood of smoking traditional tobacco later in life. Meanwhile, with devices often disguised as pens or USB drives, parents and educators face added challenges in recognizing use before it becomes addiction.”

Where New Jersey ranks

The teen vaping rate in the worst states:

1 — West Virginia

27.50%

2 — Alaska

26.10%

3 — Louisiana

25.50%

3 — Montana

25.50%

5 — New Mexico

25.40%

6 — Wyoming

24.20%

7 — North Carolina

23.80%

8 — Kentucky

21.90%

9 — Oklahoma

21.70%

10 — New Jersey

21.60%

More than one in five high school students in New Jersey are vaping. You would think we’d be better educated than this. Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama all have lower rates.

What parents can do

“The data shows just how widespread this issue has become. Parents and schools need to stay proactive,” Fox says.

“Early conversations, setting clear expectations, and promoting healthier coping mechanisms can go a long way in preventing teen vaping addiction. The earlier we intervene, the greater the chances of avoiding lifelong struggles with nicotine.”