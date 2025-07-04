After days of showers and thunderstorms, the sun is finally shining again in New Jersey, and it looks like the nice weather is going to stick around for the long holiday weekend.
While we're soaking up the vitamin D at the beach or sitting by the pool, it's important to remember to protect our skin, too.
One beach town in New Jersey is working to spread the word about the importance of skin cancer prevention.
America's First Sun Safe Beach Can Be Found In New Jersey
Wildwood is now being recognized as the very first "Sun Safe Beach" in the United States.
The Beach Patrol, in partnership with the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, recenlty announced the launch of the Sun Safe Education & Awareness Program.
Wildwood Is Leading The Way In Skin Safety
The program not only serves reminder of the importance of wearing sunscreen and reapplying it throughout the day, but also provides lifeguards with new uniforms that block out harmful UV rays.
“There are many retired lifeguards who have been treated for various types of skin cancers that surface long after their days on the job,” said Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schnieder. “Partnering with the RDK Foundation and Sun Smart allows us to further educate young lifeguards on the protection they need to live a healthy life,” according to a press release.
It's a good reminder for all of us to keep our skin protected this summer!
