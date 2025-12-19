Well, we're there, New Jersey. We're officially in the home stretch of the holiday season. Before you know it, Christmas will be here and we'll be opening all those lovely presents under the tree.

But if you're one of those last minute shoppers (like me - don't worry, you can admit it), please remember that the holiday season is just as stressful on the employees serving you as it is for you to deal with the crowds.

And that makes sense. After all, nobody likes to deal with crowds anywhere. Which is why it's important to not argue or give retail workers a hard time when their goal is to make sure you get what you need.

From arguing to passing blame on the employees. Those are just a couple of examples of the top pet peeves store employees have when it comes to customers during the holiday season that you should keep in mind.

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Seasonal hiring in NJ could be at its lowest level since 2009, according to a report (Canva) Seasonal hiring in NJ could be at its lowest level since 2009, according to a report (Canva) loading...

Remember - Keep your cool

This time of year is always stressful in the stores, but especially now during the final shopping days before Christmas. Most likely, stores will be mob scenes with everyone's patience running thin.

But also remember those retail workers probably even more stressed than you are just trying to keep up with the crowds. That's why it's important you don't lose your temper with them.

For those who have worked retail before, you get it. But for those who haven't? Maybe it's time for them to give it a try and see what it's like from the other side. In particular, those bitter customers who always give the store staff a hard time.

Why some in NJ should be forced to work in a retail environment A note for those who work in retail, as well as a message for those who make life miserable for retail employees. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.