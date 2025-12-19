🌬️ Violent wind gusts slam New Jersey towns

🌳 Trees and large limbs down from Morris to Burlington counties

⚡ High Wind Warning sparks outage fears statewide

There goes the Christmas decorations!

Powerful winds ripped across New Jersey on Friday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees and large limbs and prompting a High Wind Warning for much of the state as dangerous gusts approached 60 mph.

Traffic reports from across the state indicate that power lines, utility poles, traffic lights and even holiday decorations were being blown onto roadways.

Damage reports began rolling in shortly after 3 p.m. in Mount Arlington, Morris County, trained spotters reported numerous tree limbs measuring 1 to 3 inches in diameter snapped and scattered by strong thunderstorm winds. Radar data suggests the damage struck quickly as a fast-moving line pushed through North Jersey.

In Burlington County, multiple reports came in from Mount Laurel, including the Birchfield community and areas near Larchmont Boulevard and Union Mill Road. Residents and weather officials reported several large limbs down, creating hazards for drivers and pedestrians during the afternoon rush.

PSE&G was reporting at 6:30 p.m. that 343 outages were affecting 10,436 homes and businesses. JCP&L was reporting outages affecting 38,918 homes and businesses.

Winds whipping across the region

The National Weather Service says west winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected through 10 p.m., with trees and power lines at risk. Officials warn of potential widespread power outages and difficult travel, especially for trucks and SUVs.

Residents are urged to stay indoors, avoid windows, and watch for falling debris as conditions remain hazardous across New Jersey.

Friday night will turn windy and colder. Temperatures will drop from the upper 50s to around 40 degrees, then into the 20s overnight.

On Saturday, expect highs in the upper 30s. On Sunday, as winter officially begins, the thermometers will rise to the mid 40s.