Major Change Could Be Coming To Wendy’s In New Jersey, Sparking Excitement

A sweet surprise could be coming to Wendy's in New Jersey.

If you're a fan of the Wendy's Frosty, you're going to love this new spin on the popular treat.

Get our free mobile app

This hasn't been confirmed, but it already has people talking.

"This is the best news of the year so far."

"The potential for this is massive."

As you can see, people are very excited.

The New York Post reports that 2 food bloggers are saying the big change could be coming sometime this spring.

Read More: New Jersey’s 10 Most Delicious Breakfast Spots, According To You

Photo by Jacob McGowin on Unsplash Photo by Jacob McGowin on Unsplash loading...

Major Change Could Be Coming To Wendy's In New Jersey

The Girl Scouts’ Thin Mint Frosty has been a huge hit, and now this new change, apparently leaked in a recent memo, could be just as big.

Instead of the standard chocolate and vanilla Frosty flavors, the New York Post reports, you could soon be able to customize your Frosty with added flavors, creating the new Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusion, according to the bloggers.

Photo by Koushalya Karthikeyan on Unsplash Photo by Koushalya Karthikeyan on Unsplash loading...

The Frosty Swirl would be a Frosty with added caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter, which sounds delicious, and with Frosty Fusion, you would be able to add in toppings.

Even better!

CANVA CANVA loading...

"Though no specific flavors or treats were mentioned, the food bloggers said that people can expect something similar to mix-ins like the Oreo and M&M McFlurries from "McDonald’s or Blizzards from Dairy Queen," according to the article.



View this profile on Instagram Wendy's 🍔 (@wendys) • Instagram photos and videos

If this is all true, you can expect the new sweet treats this spring.

Or you can pick up some delicious ice cream at any of these local hotspots at the Jersey Shore!

Top Ice Cream Shops at The Jersey Shore Here are the Top Ice Cream Shops at the Jersey Shore for you to enjoy this summer. Gallery Credit: Kyle Anthony