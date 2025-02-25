Did you know New Jersey was almost just 3 hours from a Disney theme park?

It’s no secret many New Jersey residents love all things Disney — this writer included.

According to a 2024 study, we have the third-highest visits per person to any Disney theme park at 3.44 visits per resident in the last five years. We also have the second-highest number of "Disney adults" in the U.S., a stat beaten only by our neighbors in Pennsylvania.

Unfortunately, like so many things impacted by inflation and economic turbulence, Disney is getting more expensive as a family hobby.

Its theme parks have seen a sharp rise in ticket prices over the last few years. Even the Disney company itself is aware that its prices are becoming less and less attainable for the average family, now that just one ticket to enter one of the company’s parks can cost over $200 on a popular day.

Between gas or airfare, car rentals, hotels, food, tickets, souvenirs and other expenses, the cost of a Disney vacation is no longer as easily accessible for many people.

The Wall Street Journal reports "conversations have been happening ... inside Disney about whether middle-class families are simply being priced out of going to the Disney resorts and theme parks."

But did you know that once upon a time, New Jersey was almost just a convenient few hours' driving distance away from the Northeast’s very own Disney theme park?

Proposed in the early ‘90s under the leadership of Michael Eisner, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company between 1984 and 2005, Disney’s America would have been a Disneyland park themed around American history, not so unlike the Frontierland area of California's Disneyland or Orlando's Disney World.

Disneyland's Frontierland circa 1955 / Keystone via Getty Images Disneyland's Frontierland circa 1955 / Keystone via Getty Images loading...

The Disney theme park would have been built in Haymarket, Virginia, just miles from Washington, D.C., and only a three-hour drive from Cherry Hill, with most of the driving route conveniently located on I-95.

The project was first announced to the public in November 1993, with a planned opening for 1998. Less than a year later, following the financially disappointing opening of Disneyland Paris (formerly known as Euro Disney), as well as the company’s concerns over rising development costs, Disney’s America was scrapped for good.

Disney’s America — What Could Have Been

If Disney’s America had been built, it would have featured nine uniquely themed lands not so unlike the many distinct areas — such as Tomorrowland and Fantasyland — that comprise Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

According to a park concept brochure circa 1994, these lands would have included Crossroads USA, inspired by the pre-Civil War; Native America, inspired by early indigenous villages; Presidents’ Square, celebrating the nation’s presidential history; Civil War Fort, inspired by the turbulence of the Civil War; Enterprise; inspired by industrial revolution factory towns; We the People; a replica of Ellis Island; Family Farm, a replica of an early 1900s homestead; State Fair, inspired by the Midwest and American entertainment; and Victory Field, inspired by America’s rich military history.

Of course, Disney’s America would have had plenty of roller coasters and rides, stage shows and performances, historical exhibits and themed dining, too — all staples when it comes to a Disney vacation.

The theme park would have also featured a number of on-property resort hotels, a golf course and a commercial retail hub, likely similar to Orlando’s Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district.

While Disney’s America park sadly never came to fruition, we can’t help but wonder what it would have been like to drive only three short hours to a local Disney theme park versus the 16-hour drive it takes to haul the family down to Disney World.

But hey, at least we still have Six Flags Great Adventure and Hersey Park nearby.