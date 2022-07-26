Disney Parks replacing ‘Fairy Godmother’ with gender-neutral title

Disney is continuing its efforts to be a more welcoming, inclusive company.

The company has officially retired the title of Fairy Godmother at its chain of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique salons.

Formerly called Fairy Godmothers in Training, Cast Members who work at Disney's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique are now called Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.

The change to a gender-neutral title was made in an effort to be more inclusive for its diverse Disney staff.

"This way Cast Members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up [and] style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character," Disney blog Streaming The Magic wrote of the change.

However, the title change has drawn mixed reactions from Disney fans and the public, with many conservatives, in particular, bristling at the use of a more inclusive job title.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are located in various Disney theme parks and resorts around the world, including on the Disney Cruise Line. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World will reopen Aug. 25 following a pandemic-related closure.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is essentially makeover and dress-up salon where children ages 3 to 12 are transformed into princesses or knights via makeup and costumes.

As of reporting, Disney has not made any further comments on the matter. Over the past few years, Disney has taken steps to become more inclusive.

In 2021, the Disney Parks retired the phrase “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its parades, shows and fireworks events.

They have also revamped some of their rides, including Splash Mountain and the Jungle Cruise, after receiving criticism regarding depictions of racial and cultural stereotypes.