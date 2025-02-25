New Jersey’s go-to comfort movie will shock you

We all have bad days. They’re inevitable. It’s how we handle them that counts.

We can do the wrong thing and take it out and turn to vices or we can curl up on the couch with an old movie we find comforting.

There’s something sweet about the familiar, especially a movie you know so well you can recite all the lines in real time.

Or in New Jersey’s case: the songs. Though I admit, I wasn’t expecting this movie.

Apt2B is a furniture company that took a deep dive into Google Trends search interest of most popular comfort movie in each state.

For example they found “Grease” to be the one people want on lousy days in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wyoming, Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky and Ohio.

Paramount Productions / Allan Carr Production / RSO Records Paramount Productions / Allan Carr Production / RSO Records loading...

Also making certain states’ comfort movie were films like “Dirty Dancing,” “Pretty Woman,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” and even a movie that would guarantee my bad day would start the moment I sat down to watch it, “Forrest Gump.”

Sorry Gumpers, was just never invited to that party. I’ll stick with “10 Things” so I can watch Heath Ledger sing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” on the football field.

As far as Jersey’s choice? Imagine how thrilled (but also confused) a Broadway nerd like me was when I found out it was 1961’s “West Side Story.”

The Mirisch Corporation / Seven Arts Productions The Mirisch Corporation / Seven Arts Productions loading...

I love me some Sondheim, and I think Rita Moreno’s performance as Anita is iconic, but I have some questions.

As much as I love the musical, I’m very curious how it’s a comfort movie.

Did everyone forget the amount of death? It’s literally an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, a play about death!

Plus it highlights the struggles of immigrants in the 20th century. “Life is all right in America. If you’re all white in America!” Is that particularly comforting?

Gang fights don’t necessarily scream “relax” to me, but I’m still a Jet all the way.

The only other state to share this comfort movie with us as their favorite is New York. Just like pizza from our two states, the rest of the country doesn’t know what it’s missing!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

