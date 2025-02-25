A drive-thru window may be coming to a Wawa in NJ

This doesn’t feel right. A Wawa with a window? As in a drive-thru window. As in let’s treat this iconic brand among convenience stores as if it’s just a burger joint. Something feels … off.

There is talk of a New Jersey Wawa being the first one in the state to have a drive-thru window. The existing Wawa on King George’s Road in Woodbridge is petitioning the Woodbridge Planning Board for certain changes. The variances sought will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday, March 5. In addition to the allowance being sought for a pickup window, they’re also seeking other improvements regarding, signage, lighting, etc.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If this goes through it would be the only Wawa in the state of New Jersey with a drive-thru, and it would be the second one in the nation. Yes, there’s one and only one Wawa at present with a drive-thru window and that is in Largo, Florida.

How would this work? What could you get from it?

According to Wawa’s website and a small little lonely page that offers info on the only Wawa pickup window in America, they offer breakfast, lunch and dinner items such as Sizzli sausage burritos, turkey hoagies, and roasted chicken sandwiches. Pretty much anything you could think of for breakfast, lunch, or dinner items seems to be available other than pizza.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

But what I also see listed on the Largo, Florida drive-thru menu under ‘sides and snacks’ are bags of chips chocolate bars, and various candies. Does that mean workers will be running chaotically all over the store to grab things off shelves? Or will they have a separate supply of these items so the store world and the drive-thru world don’t collide?

Maybe I’m overthinking it. Maybe this will be fine. But we’d better not see a clown mascot and a ball pit for kids. Just sayin’.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2024 Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈