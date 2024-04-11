If you shop at Walmart you may be eligible for a cash payout ranging from $10 to $500.

It's worth checking your receipts, especially if you purchased organic fruit or sold by-weight meat.

You may have been overcharged and you could be owed money!

It's all part of a lawsuit settlement claiming Walmart sold certain items for more than they advertised.

That according to Today.com.

There's a long list of products that are included in the settlement, some of the items include sold-by-weight meat including poultry, pork, and seafood products.

Also, select organic oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, and navel oranges that were sold in bulk in plastic and mesh bags.

You can check out the full list of products, here.

If you purchased any of these items between October 2018 and January 2024 you could be eligible to receive money.

The only problem...I'm not one to keep all my receipts. Especially for that many years! Are you?

But, you do have a few months to see if you can find any of those receipts and you may even be able to go on the Walmart website and look for them.

June 5, 2024, is the deadline to submit the form.

Today.com has a list of the amount of money you could receive.

The Amount of Money You Could Receive in the Walmart Payout

If you bought 50 or fewer qualifying items in person during the settlement class period with no receipt, you can get $10.

If you bought 51 to 75 in person during the settlement class period with no receipt, you can get $15.

76 to 100 without proof of purchase gets you $20 and 101 or more will get you $25.

If you have proof of purchase for each weighted good and/or bagged citrus that you bought in person and have the amount you paid for each item, you will receive 2% of "the total cost of the substantiated weighted goods and bagged citrus purchased," up to $500.

