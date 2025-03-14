Eye-Opening UFO Sightings In New Jersey For 2025

There have been a good number of UFO sightings in New Jersey already in 2025, and here are some of those reports.

Photo by Jeremy Perkins on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Perkins on Unsplash loading...

Recent studies have revealed that over 40% of Americans believe in UFOs, and nearly two-thirds say intelligent life exists on other planets.

New Jersey Has Had Numerous UFO Reports In 2025

And in the first 10 weeks of 2025, there have been reports of UFOs coming from New Jersey residents that caught our eye.

Take, for example, the one reported to the National UFO Reporting Center from Toms River on January 10, 2025,

A shiny object seen in the sky in broad daylight, traveling slowly and and appearing to change shape

That is only one of 10 reports this year in New Jersey, so we're averaging approximately one per week in the Garden State. Here's another one from Somers Point that was seen on February 13th,

We were chilling in the parking lot and I looked up and seen the uaps in a inverted triangular formation

Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash loading...

Read More: New Jersey's Most Haunted House

One of the more chilling ones recently reported came out of Paterson on January 23rd, and here's what the witness said,

I saw the unknown craft pass over my house then I waited and grabbed my phone and it circled back over my house again so I recorded it.

To get more info and these and other sightings, you can check out the National UFO Reporting Center website.

Get our free mobile app

Here's another eyewitness account of a UFO sighting on New Year's Day in Evesham,

Noticed strange light that wasn't moving for over 2 weeks. Tonight 3 of us saw it. This time it flew across the sky.

Real UFO Reports From Across New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo