Top Pancake Spots In New Jersey You Need To Try

Craving a stack of fluffy pancakes, drizzled with rich butter and lots of syrup?

I am!

Nothing quite beats the comfort of pancakes to brighten your mood, especially on a cold, wet, and dreary day like today.

And let's not forget my all-time favorite, chocolate chip pancakes!

Are you or maybe a family member known for making the best pancakes?

I'm sure they're delicious!

I feel the same way about my mom's pancakes, I think they're the best.

The smell brings me right back to my childhood!

But if you're looking to go out for pancakes and save yourself the cleanup...where are some of the best places to go in the Garden State?

I thought I would turn to the experts and ask on social media for the best pancake spots in New Jersey, and I got some great recommendations.

Here are the best places for pancakes in New Jersey, according to you!

7 Best Places For Delicious Pancakes In New Jersey

1.) Brownstone Pancake Factory in Englewood Cliffs, Edgewater, Brick, and Freehold



2.) Taylor Sam's in Brick

3.) Blue Swan Diner in Oakhurst

4.) Shore Good Pancake House in Brick

5.) The Sunset Diner in Ocean Township

6.) IHOP

7.) Amy's in Somerdale, Cherry Hill, Long Branch, and Burlington

