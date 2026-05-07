Three New Jersey Restaurants I&#8217;ll Always Go Back To And Why

Three New Jersey Restaurants I’ll Always Go Back To And Why

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If you love great food and amazing restaurants, here are three suggestions. I love these Jersey Shore restaurants, and I'll always go back to them.

Three Great Jersey Shore Restaurant Suggestions

Summer is coming at the Jersey Shore, and as much as I like to try new things, I have a list of restaurants I will keep going back to time and time again. Maybe you should give them a try.

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And even though I am New Jersey's biggest Italian food fan, this list has a good amount of diversity, although my all-time favorite Italian restaurant made the list.

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I wanted to share this list with you now, because I know many of you will be spending time with family and friends at the Jersey Shore this summer, and I hope you give these great places a try.

The Three Jersey Shore Restaurants I Keep Going Back To

Here they are. I hope you enjoy them:

Graziano's Italian Restaurant, Point Pleasant - As soon as you walk in, the aroma brings me back to a Sunday morning, when Mom's gravy was simmering. The food is amazing, the restaurant is family-owned, and you can tell every time.

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Xina Sushi and Oyster Bar Chinese Bistro, Toms River - They have amazing sushi, and some of the best entrees I've ever had. It's a huge menu, and great service. It's right by the bridge into Seaside Heights.

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Scarborough Fair Restaurant, Sea Girt - As soon as you enter, you know you're in for a great dining experience. The decor is outstanding, and the food is simply amazing. It's a perfect special occasion restaurant any time of year.

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Of course, there are dozens of outstanding restaurants at the Jersey Shore, but these are the ones I keep going back to again and again. Enjoy!

The Best Restaurants In Red Bank, NJ

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

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