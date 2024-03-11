Heading to the supermarket can sometimes be a drag.

There are plenty of other things you would much rather be doing.

Plus, when you take a look at all that food in your cart, you just know it's going to cost you.

Everything is so expensive!

But, the one FUN thing about heading to the supermarket may surprise you.

Ok maybe fun is a slight exaggeration, but it does keep me entertained.

It's the music they play!

It's not just Christmas music, it's the music many supermarkets play during the other months of the year.

The Shoprite I go to plays the BEST music.

There are times I find myself singing along and I hear other shoppers singing along too.

Turns out there is a reason why stores play music while you shop and it's not just because they want you to be entertained.

So what is the actual reason?

Why Supermarkets Play Music While You Shop?

Allrecipes.com had an article that talked about a study that found music will make you stay and shop longer than if music is not playing.

If it's an upbeat song you're not going to stay and shop as long, however if a slower song is playing you're going to stay in the store longer and spend more money.

The study found:

A grocery store saw an increase in sales that was 38% higher on days that slow-tempo music was played.

They say it's all about creating a slower heartrate so you're more relaxed while you're shopping.

I would think it's the opposite.

The more upbeat song would put you in a better mood so you spend more, but that's not the case.

The next time you're in a supermarket take notice of the music paying.

