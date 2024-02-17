Your hands get sweaty, your heart starts pumping, your mouth gets dry, you start thinking the bridge is going to collapse or that you're going to drive right into the water below.

Is that you? If it is, you're NOT alone.

There are people who get a little nervous driving across a bridge and there are others who get SO anxious they can't make the trip across.

Rolling down the windows or focusing on the car ahead is often not enough to help the situation.

Acrophobia is an extreme or irrational fear or phobia of heights and gephyrophobia is the anxiety disorder or specific phobia characterized by the fear of bridges or tunnels, according to Wikipedia.

So what happens if you have no problem driving around New Jersey, but find it nearly impossible to go over a bridge.

For many people the fear is when they're behind the wheel and not when they're in the passenger seat. If someone else can drive them across, they're ok.

Did you know the Delaware River and Bay Authority has been helping travelers suffering with acrophobia and gephyrophobia get to the other side?

This is such an amazing program that helps people get to where they need to go.

According to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, police personnel will meet you at the start of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and drive your car over to the other side.

They say about 450 people a year take advantage of this service that's been around for decades.

