If you’ve ever been to a big show in North Jersey, chances are you’ve walked through the doors of the Prudential Center in Newark. The arena opened in 2007 and instantly transformed live events in the state. Before that, fans usually had to travel to New York City or to Philadelphia for major tours. Suddenly, Newark had a world-class venue right in its backyard.

Built as the home of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center quickly became much more than a hockey arena. Over the years, it has hosted major concerts, college basketball games, UFC fights, family shows, and major award shows. Some of the biggest names in music have taken the stage here, from pop superstars and hip hop icons to rock legends and country hitmakers.

There’s a reason artists love stopping here on tour. For starters, the location is perfect. It is in downtown Newark, just steps from Newark Penn Station, making it easy to reach from North Jersey, Central Jersey, and New York City. You can literally hop on a train and be inside the arena within minutes.

Inside, the sound and sightlines are strong whether you’re down on the floor or up in the 100 or 200 level. The arena seats 16,000 to 19,000 for concerts, making it feel big and exciting without being overwhelming. You still feel connected to the stage.

Add in tons of food options, nearby restaurants and bars, and steady upgrades over the years, and it’s easy to see why Prudential Center concerts are such a big deal. When major tours announce their New Jersey dates, this is almost always the spot.

Let's check out the concerts scheduled for 2026 at Prudential Center. Remember, this rundown continues to grow, so watch this space for additions. For more information and to get tickets to any of these shows, click here.

2026 Prudential Center Concert Lineup If you’re a live music fan in New Jersey, the Prudential Center in Newark is basically your happy place. From massive arena tours and chart-topping pop stars to legendary rock bands, hip-hop heavyweights, and can’t-miss comedy shows, this venue consistently brings some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Garden State. This photo gallery highlights the latest Prudential Center concert lineup, featuring upcoming shows, major tour stops, and sold-out performances that have fans buzzing. Whether you’re into pop, country, R&B, Latin music, classic rock, or today’s hottest streaming artists, there’s always something big happening on the Newark stage. We’ll break down who’s coming to town, key tour dates, and what you need to know before you go, including ticket information, parking tips, and showtimes. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan