With spring just around the corner, there's so much to look forward to in New Jersey.

This weekend, we'll "spring forward" as we set the clocks ahead an hour.

While we lose an hour of sleep, we gain an extra hour of daylight, brightening up those evening hours!

Get our free mobile app

It's also the perfect time to start planning for all the exciting street fairs that will be taking place over the next few months.

We'll dive into a full list of those in just a bit so you can plan out your weekends, but if you're already dreaming of warmer days in New Jersey, the Farmer's Almanac has released its spring weather predictions for New Jersey.

Read More: The Most Beautiful New Jersey Restaurant For The Upcoming Outdoor Dining Season

What To Expect Weather-Wise This Spring In New Jersey

CANVA CANVA loading...

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it looks like we're in for a bit of a mix this spring, but if you're a fan of warmer temperatures, you should be excited about the upcoming weather predictions.

CANVA CANVA loading...

The Old Farmer's Almanac Reveals Spring Weather Predictions For New Jersey

The long-range weather predictions for our area include temperatures warmer than usual and rainfall above normal in April and slightly below normal in May.

CANVA CANVA loading...

It doesn't really go into much more detail, but I'm happy to hear the temperatures are predicted to be a little warmer, and I'll take a little rain with the warm temps!

Of course, if you want a more specific and up-to-date forecast, make sure to listen to our Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow, who's the best of the best!

He'll continue to keep you updated!

Now, here's the list of upcoming street fairs in New Jersey!

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant