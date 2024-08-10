Comedian Mike Birbiglia adds second NJ show to his comedy tour

If you’ve never seen Mike Birbiglia live, I can’t express to you how much of a treat it is. He’s an incredible storyteller and absolutely hilarious.

He’s a well respected stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who will be gracing the Garden State with not one, but now two shows during his “Please Stop the Ride” tour this fall.

Birbiglia wrote and starred in the films Sleepwalk With Me (based on his real sleepwalking disorder that resulted in him jumping out of a second story window while sleepwalking) and Don’t Think Twice.

You may also recognize him from his work on HBO’s Girls, Orange is the New Black, and as a frequent contributor to This American Life.

The Swifites out there might recognize him as one of Taylor Swift’s fictional sons in her music video for the song “Anti-Hero.”

Mike Birbiglia will perform his new hour in the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, NJ.

Tickets were already on sale for his previously announced show on Friday, Sept. 13. Recently, it was announced that he’ll be adding a second show the following evening on Saturday, Sept. 14 starting at 6:00 p.m..

You can purchase tickets to the show on Ticket Master.

Enjoy the show!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

