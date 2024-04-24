Being a sports fan isn't easy sometimes.

The ups and downs can take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

As much as we love it when our favorite team wins, unfortunately, there are plenty of times when we have to suffer through those heartbreaking losses.

Maybe you scream angrily at your TV, throw the remote, or promise never to watch another game, but eventually, you calm down.

Some losses certainly take longer to calm down than others.

If money is involved it can be even more upsetting knowing you just lost a large amount of cash on a big bet.

How long would you say you remain angry and upset?

Do you go to bed grumpy, wake up angry, or go to work the next day still in a bad mood? Or do you get over it quickly and move on right away?

According to a study from PromoGuys, American sports fans are in a bad mood for an average of 2 hours and 38 minutes after a poor outcome from their favorite team or athlete.

In New Jersey, we don't remain upset for very long.

How Long Do New Jersey Sports Fans Stay Upset After A Loss?

The answer is 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Can you imagine living in Missouri or Montana? They stay angry for a long time!

People in Missouri feel grumpy for 12 hours and 33 minutes, while those in Montana are angry for 12 hours and 30 minutes after a disappointing sports outcome.

