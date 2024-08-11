Have You Tried New Jersey’s Best Restaurant For Pancakes?

There is something New Jersey residents love about the taste of a fluffy, delicious pancake, and like most food items in the Garden State, we have some of the best around.

But which incredible restaurant has the best pancakes in a state that is world-famous for its amazing breakfasts?

The Best Pancakes In New Jersey

For that answer, we turn to the experts at one of the most well-known and well-respected foodie websites, Lovefood.

They searched the nation far and wide to come up with their favorite pancakes in every single state, and their search in New Jersey ended in Brick, Edgewater, Freehold, and Englewood Cliffs.

No, these experts didn't choose four different places for the best pancakes in New Jersey, but one amazing place with four awesome locations.

Breakfast Locations All Over New Jersey

The pancake house that received this nice honor is Brownstone Pancake Factory, and they have four locations in the towns we mentioned above.

And their menu is full of incredible pancake creations. Here are just some of the selections that are going to make your mouth water.

How about trying the Jersey Chicken and Cheddar Pancakes, or the Berry Sour Bliss pancakes? Or what about the Oreo Cookies Pancakes? Hungry yet?

They also have Pancake Tacos and Pancake wraps on the menu as well. There is something for everyone on this amazing menu, so give them a try soon.

