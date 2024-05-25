New Jersey Residents Voted For The Best Chicken Parmigiana In The State

New Jersey residents have voted for the restaurant in our state with the best chicken parmigiana, and the results are in.

Every restaurant in New Jersey would love the honor of having the best chicken parm in the state, but only one restaurant can claim the honor.

Where Is The Winning Chicken Parm?

One amazing Jersey City, New Jersey restaurant stood above the rest in our poll on several social media platforms.

We want to congratulate Laico's in Jersey City for being named the restaurant with the best chicken parm in New Jersey, according to you.

This outstanding restaurant, located in Jersey City's West Side neighborhood, has been satisfying customers with great Italian food since 1972.

A Lot Of Great Restaurants Got Votes

Patons from all over the state love Laico's, but other amazing Garden State restaurants received a ton of votes.

I was so happy to see my personal favorite, Graziano's Restaurant in Point Pleasant getting enough votes to land at #3 in the voting.

I have loved the chicken parm at Graziano's for well over a decade, and I know you will, too, when you give it a try.

One Other Restaurant Made The Top Three

The outstanding restaurant, Lubrano's came in second place in your voting. This Jersey Shore restaurant is located on Route 34 in beautiful Manasquan and has been around for nearly a quarter of a century.

Thank you for all the votes, and a huge thank you to every great Italian restaurant in New Jersey for making our lives so much better.

