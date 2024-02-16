Have You Tried New Jersey’s Best Under The Radar Restaurant?

Have You Tried New Jersey&#8217;s Best Under The Radar Restaurant?

If you're always looking for something new when it comes to New Jersey restaurants, some foodie experts have named their choice for our state's top "under-the-radar" restaurant.

With as many great restaurants as we have in New Jersey, it would stand to reason that a few awesome ones would slide under the radar.

And according to the folks at Cheapism, there is one restaurant in Jersey City that simply can not be missed.

The best "under-the-radar" restaurant in New Jersey is a great place called Taqueria Downtown Jersey City.

This amazing restaurant does a bustling catering business, and the menu for that is extensive.

It has all the staples you would expect, like an Enchilada Platter, Flauta Platter, and Taco Bar.

There are so many other local restaurants around New Jersey that are so awesome and could still be listed in the "under-the-radar" category, like my absolute favorite restaurant Graziano's in Point Pleasant.

For me, there is no better restaurant in the entire state for authentic Italian food, and even though it's well-known in the surrounding area, on a statewide level it ducks under the radar.

And if you ever make your way to Graziano's, don't leave that adorable little restaurant until you've tried their Chicken Parmigiana. It might be the absolute best in the entire state.

Of course, we all have our favorite restaurants here in New Jersey. The best thing about this debate is that there are no incorrect answers. We live in a state full of restaurants that are the best to their loyal customers.

