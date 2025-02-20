This New Jersey Beach Town Is Among The Richest In America

According to a recent report, New Jersey has some of the richest beach towns in America.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

It's no surprise that some of the richest people in America live at the beach, so it would make sense that beach towns all over the nation would be full of high-paid residents.

How The List Of America's Richest Beach Towns Was Determined

The well-respected money people at Go Banking Rates looked at the percentage of residents in beach towns all over America where the average household income is more than $200,000 annually.

They took those percentages and ranked them to come up with the list of the 50 richest beach towns in America.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

Amid luxurious beach towns like Newport Beach, California, Sanibel, Florida, and Sag Harbor, New York we found one New Jersey beach town that made the list.

Which New Jersey Beach Town Made The Prestigious List?

Ranked as the 42nd richest beach town in America is the quaint little town we know and love, Cape May.

Read More: New Jersey's 3 Most Romantic Towns

In Cape May, 17% of households have an annual income of $200,000 or above. The monthly cost of living in Cape May averages $5888.

Photo by Chor Tsang on Unsplash Photo by Chor Tsang on Unsplash loading...

Those are impressive numbers but pale in comparison to the beach towns at the top of this list.

Some Of The Statistics From The Richest Beach Towns Are Staggering

As an example, the 5th richest beach town in America, Naples, Florida has a monthly cost of living of $6416.

Get our free mobile app

The percentage of households with an annual income of over $200,000 is 35.1%, which more than doubles that number in New Jersey.

The richest beach town in America is, not surprisingly Malibu, California, where 45.9% of households have an annual income of over $200,000, and the monthly cost of living is $26,407.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo