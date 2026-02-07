If you have lived in New Jersey, you know there are certain phrases you'll never hear from a resident of our state.

Things You'll Never Hear A New Jersey Resident Say

New Jersey residents have a style and vocabulary of our own. There are things we say all the time, and there are things you will never hear us say.

We thought it would be fun to come up with some phrases you're likely to never hear in the Garden State.

After talking to many New Jersey residents, we thought these five phrases were a solid list to start with.

5 Things New Jersey Residents Would Never Say

Let's see how many of these phrases have ever passed through your lips. We guess that the last one is the only one.

"I won't beep. Maybe he had the right of way." Said no one ever in New Jersey. If you hear this, you must have crossed the border into Pennsylvania.

"I'm not in a hurry. You go first." After years of driving on New Jersey roads, we know how often we hear this one.

"I don't like pizza." I don't even know where to begin with this one. Can you trust someone who doesn't like pizza?

"Of course, you can park in front of my house." Parking spots are sacred places in New Jersey. You'd better have a good reason to park in front of our houses.

"It's my fault." Married men should say it more often, but you won't hear it from most other New Jerseyans, especially on the roads.

We are sure there are more, but these five elusive phrases in New Jersey are a good start.

